Malawi’s bodybuilder Yassin Ichocho Suwedi faces charges over TikTok false kidnapping claims

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s renowned Strongman and bodybuilder Yassin Ichocho Suwedi faces charges for causing panic to the public.

According to a statement from Ndirande Police, headlined ‘Publication of false news likely to cause fear and alarm to the public c/sec 60 of penal code” results from an incident that occurred on Monday, April 23, 2023 at Nyambadwe Ichocho power security offices at about 11:00 hours.

Mr Ichocho

It is reported that Ichocho was hired by Lawyer Jai Banda who was promoting the First Capital Bank / Nyasa Bullets football club bash which was conducted in Blantyre city centre.

A clip that started circulating on Tiktok shows Ichocho claiming that he had kidnapped Tonderai Banda son of Jai Banda and that he demanded a ransom to release Tonderai.

According to the Police, the video was false and caused fear and alarm to the public.

Eventually, the law enforcers carried investigations leading to the apprehension of the Ichocho.

In his defense, Ichocho claimed that he was just joking as part of marketing both the bash council Jai Banda as a seasoned lawyer in the sense that he wanted people to come in large numbers and the public to know the council Jai Banda.



Tonderai Banda was also interviewed and he admitted that the suspect was just joking and he is safe at his house Magalasi area.

Suwedi, the owner of Ichocho Power Security (IPS) is expected to face charge on causing panic to the public.

Yassin, 37 hails from Kasakula village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kaomba in Kasungu district.