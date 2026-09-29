Zambian man arrested for impregnating daughter

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambian police have arrested a Lusaka man accused of repeatedly having sex with his 18-year-old biological daughter, following a video that went viral on social media.

The arrest was confirmed by Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi.

According to police, the case came to light after a video circulated on 24 September 2026 in which the young woman alleged that her father had been sexually abusing her.

Preliminary investigations show the alleged abuse took place between July and September 2026. After the incidents, the victim reportedly fled home and ended up living on the streets.

Officers from the Police Child Protection Unit, working with the family, managed to trace and locate her.

The Department of Social Welfare has since been brought in to provide counselling and support.

The suspect, whose age has not yet been established, was arrested in Chazanga Compound on 28 September and is currently in police custody.

He is being investigated for incest, contrary to Section 159 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the

Laws of Zambia. Below is the full statement by the police….

PRESS STATEMENT

(For Immediate Release)

POLICE APPREHEND MAN IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED INCEST IN LUSAKA

September 29, 2026 – The Zambia Police Service has apprehended a man in connection with an alleged case of incest involving his 18-year-old daughter in Lusaka.

The apprehension follows a video that circulated on various social media platforms on September 24, 2026, in which the complainant alleged that her biological father had carnal knowledge of her.

Following the circulation of the video, police instituted investigations and successfully established the identity and whereabouts of the suspect.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect allegedly had carnal knowledge of his daughter on several occasions between July and September 2026 in Lusaka District. Following these alleged incidents, the victim left home and began living on the streets.

Officers from the Police Child Protection Unit, working with the victim’s family, later located her.

The Department of Social Welfare has since been engaged to provide further support services to the victim.

On September 28, 2026, the suspect, whose exact age is yet to be established, was apprehended in Chazanga Compound and remains in police custody as investigations into the alleged offence of incest, contrary to Section 159 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, continue.

Members of the public are urged to report suspected cases of sexual abuse to the nearest police station. The public is also advised not to share information, images or videos that may reveal the victim’s identity or cause further trauma.

Issued by:

Godfrey Chilabi

Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service