Lusaka Catholic Archbishop Alick Banda granted bail in illegal vehicle possession case

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The Lusaka Catholic Church Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda has been granted bail pending trial in the sum of K80,000 in his own recognisance and ordered to surrender all travelling documents, after being formally charged over a Toyota Hilux allegedly unlawfully obtained from the Zambia Revenue Authority.

Archbishop Banda appeared in court on Monday after his arrest by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), where he was charged under Section 319 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, for possession of property reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

The court granted him bail in his own recognisance with a K80,000 bond and ordered him to surrender his passports and other travel documents as part of the bail conditions, pending the start of trial proceedings.

The case centres on a blue Toyota Hilux registration number ALF 7734 which investigators allege was in his possession between April 22, 2021 and December 27, 2023. Authorities say the vehicle is part of a wider probe into approximately 22 ZRA motor vehicles alleged to have been improperly disposed of, a matter that has previously resulted in convictions.

Monday’s court appearance followed a tense morning in Lusaka. Police in full riot gear blocked roads leading to the Cathedral of the Child Jesus as the Church held a solidarity mass for the prelate before his scheduled questioning.

The DEC and Zambia Police Service had on Sunday warned against mobilisation of crowds, saying only legal representatives and key personnel would be permitted to accompany the Archbishop to DEC premises.

“Members of the public are urged to refrain from engaging in any unlawful assembly or public procession,” DEC spokesperson Allan Tamba and police spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi said in a joint statement.

This is the second time this year the DEC has summoned Archbishop Banda. In January, authorities recorded a warn and caution statement from him over the same matter.

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops said it stands in solidarity with the Archbishop.

“We reaffirm our respect for Archbishop Banda’s pastoral ministry and dedication to the Catholic Church and the nation. We call for fairness, dignity and due process, urging all concerned to uphold these principles without prejudice or intimidation,” the ZCCB said.

Archbishop Banda, who leads the Archdiocese of Lusaka, is one of Zambia’s most prominent clerics and has been vocal on issues of governance and integrity.

Trial dates are expected to be set in the coming days.