Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief

WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-US President Donald Trump has rejected reports that his administration offered Iran sanctions relief and access to frozen funds as diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran continue amid the ongoing war.

Al Jazeera reports that Trump dismissed the claims as a “hoax” in a social media post, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had held further indirect discussions with the United States through Qatari mediators in New York.

Araghchi said Iran was awaiting Washington’s formal response to proposals discussed through the mediators, with the US response expected on Tuesday.

The diplomatic contacts are taking place as tensions remain high over Iran’s nuclear programme and the conflict’s impact on regional energy supplies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Strait of Hormuz remains open and that, excluding Iranian oil, oil flows through the strategic waterway are approaching pre-war levels.

However, oil prices continued to rise, with Brent crude reaching about $105.91 a barrel, according to Al Jazeera’s live updates.

Rubio also warned that Washington considers the possibility of Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon an unacceptable risk, while arguing that Tehran could use such capability to exert greater influence over regional energy supplies.

Iran has rejected US and Israeli accusations concerning its intentions and has maintained that its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Meanwhile, concerns have also emerged over an alleged plot near RAF Fairford, a UK airbase used by the US military. British authorities have arrested five people in connection with suspected terrorism and explosives offences, although UK officials have cautioned against prematurely attributing the incident to a foreign state.

Iran has denied involvement in the alleged plot.

The conflict is also continuing to affect neighbouring countries.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters cited the war and disruptions to oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz among the international pressures affecting his country’s economy.

Separately, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government would continue pursuing accountability for alleged crimes in Gaza and elsewhere in the region.

The developments come as Washington and Tehran face pressure to pursue diplomacy while disagreements over Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions and regional security remain unresolved.