Malawi calls for UN to move from speeches to action

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Malawi has called for urgent transformation of the global multilateral system, urging the United Nations to move from a “forum of speeches to an engine of delivery” for vulnerable nations.

Speaking during the General Debate of the 81st UN General Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. George Chaponda said restoring trust in the international system requires concrete action on development, climate change, debt, global governance, health and peace.

Chaponda called for comprehensive debt relief and restructuring, increased concessional financing for agriculture, industrialisation and infrastructure, and stronger international support aligned with Malawi 2063.

On climate change, he urged the full operationalisation and capitalization of the Loss and Damage Fund, alongside predictable and accessible climate finance for vulnerable developing countries.

Malawi also renewed its call for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, including permanent African representation with full veto privileges, while advocating reforms to the international financial architecture.

On global health, Chaponda called for stronger pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity in Africa and a legally binding Pandemic Treaty based on equity, solidarity and resource sharing.

He further urged an end to active conflicts, saying resources spent on warfare should instead support poverty reduction, education and sustainable development.

On emerging technology, Malawi called for inclusive and ethical global governance of artificial intelligence to ensure developing countries benefit from technological advancement rather than being left behind.

Chaponda also reaffirmed Malawi’s commitment to economic diplomacy, international justice, human rights and multilateralism, declaring that Malawi is open for business.

Concluding his address, he urged world leaders to build a United Nations that delivers wealth instead of poverty, resilience instead of vulnerability, and peace instead of conflict.

The United Nations General Assembly high level week opened on 22nd September 2026 and is being held under the theme ‘restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all’.