Trump, tech giants agree AI safety pact

WASHINGTON-(Maravi Post)-US President Donald Trump and leaders of major technology companies have agreed to a voluntary pact aimed at strengthening safeguards around the development of advanced artificial intelligence systems.

Al Jazeera reports that the agreement was announced on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, following a White House meeting attended by executives from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Meta, xAI and Nvidia.

Under the Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities, the companies have pledged to introduce stronger controls for monitoring AI models and establish internal teams responsible for checking whether safety measures are working as intended.

The agreement also calls for cooperation with independent external auditors and regular discussions among the companies to develop standards and best practices for AI safety.

However, the pact remains voluntary and does not establish a legally binding regulatory framework.

The agreement comes amid growing international debate over how governments should manage increasingly powerful AI systems and address concerns about cybersecurity and other potential risks.

Twenty countries and the European Union recently called for greater international coordination on AI safety, including consideration of an oversight body capable of setting and enforcing standards.

Trump has opposed supranational regulation of artificial intelligence, while arguing that the United States needs to maintain its technological lead over China.

The White House agreement has received mixed reactions, with supporters welcoming greater industry commitments while critics have questioned whether voluntary safeguards and company-selected external evaluations provide sufficient independent oversight.

The debate now centres on whether the measures announced by the technology companies can provide meaningful safeguards as AI development continues to accelerate, or whether governments will eventually need to establish formal legal requirements.