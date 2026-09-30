Zimbabwe fake doctor Mutore’s throat surgery claims woman life

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-A 51-year-old woman has died after an alleged fake surgeon attempted to remove a growth from her throat inside a house in Chitungwiza, prompting police to warn the public against unlicensed medical practitioners.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested Douglas Mutore, 40, in connection with the death of Magret Gwamura.

According to police, Mutore allegedly performed the surgical procedure on 24 September 2026 at a house in Unit D, Seke, using a surgical blade. Gwamura died during the operation, after which the suspect allegedly fled the scene.

Officers who attended the scene recovered surgical instruments, blood-stained bandages and used medication.

Police said investigations established that Mutore did not possess any practising certificates at the time of his arrest.

The ZRP has urged members of the public to verify the credentials of persons offering medical services and to seek treatment only from registered practitioners and recognised health institutions.

Investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, in other news, a 39-year-old man has died after being fatally attacked by four dogs while walking along a footpath in Southerton, Harare, in an incident that has led to the arrest of a security guard and a car sale owner.

ZRP recently confirmed the death of Malcom Takudzwa Muzavazi, 39, who was mauled to death on 24 September 2026 between 18:00 and 18:30 hours.

Police said the attack occurred along a footpath between the ZESA Holdings durawall and a car sale in Southerton.

According to the ZRP, the dogs – a male Belgian Malinois and three Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd crossbreeds – were under the care of a private security guard who had released them from their kennels for feeding when the attack happened.

Muzavazi sustained fatal injuries from the dog bites and died at the scene.

Following the incident, police arrested Mannex Svova, 21, the security guard who was in charge of the dogs, and Itai Tamirepi, 43, who is the co-owner of the car sale where the dogs were kept. Both men are currently assisting police with investigations.

The ZRP said investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and whether there was negligence in the handling and securing of the dogs.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the handling of vicious dogs, particularly by private security companies and businesses in Harare’s industrial sites, where dogs are often left to roam freely without proper control.

Police have urged owners of dogs, especially breeds classified as dangerous, to ensure they are securely confined and properly supervised at all times to prevent attacks on members of the public.

A post-mortem is expected to be conducted as part of the investigations, while the dogs have reportedly been secured pending further determination by the authorities.