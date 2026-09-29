Benin mobilises €500 million in international financing with African Development Fund support

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, September 29, 2026/ – The Republic of Benin has secured €500 million (approximately CFAF 328 billion) in international bank financing, supported by the African Development Fund, for priority investments in education, health, water access, infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture, and job creation for young people and women.This landmark transaction, completed on 18 September 2026, follows the 17th replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF-17), agreed in December 2025 as the largest in the Fund’s history. It builds on the first financing concluded in 2023 with support from the Fund, the concessional window of the African Development Bank Group. The transaction demonstrates the pan-African institution’s capacity to support countries across the continent in developing innovative, highly leveraged financing solutions that deliver tangible benefits for communities.The 12-year financing benefits from an innovative credit enhancement mechanism, including a partial credit guarantee issued by the African Development Fund and second-loss insurance provided by the insurance subsidiary of the Islamic Development Bank Group.“This transaction is fully aligned with the Bank’s new strategic vision for supporting our clients, particularly Cardinal Point 1, which seeks to mobilise capital-market resources at scale, as well as with the New African Financial Architecture for the continent’s development,” said Robert Masumbuko, Country Manager for the African Development Bank Group in Benin.“This second operation (https://apo-opa.co/4yqZZJw) demonstrates the potential of guarantees to mobilise private capital more effectively. By combining the African Development Fund guarantee with complementary risk-sharing mechanisms, it enables Benin to secure substantial long-term financing on competitive terms,” said Ahmed Attout, Director of the Financial Sector Development Department at the African Development Bank Group.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).Media Contact:

Natalie Nkembuh

Communication and External Relations Department

media@afdb.orgAbout the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (African Development Bank Group), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.African Development Bank Group.orgSOURCE

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)