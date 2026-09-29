Egypt thrash South Sudan in AFCON 2027 qualifiers

….South Sudan 0-5 Egypt….

JUBA-(MaraviPost)-Egypt have recorded their first victory in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign after thrashing South Sudan 5-0 on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

According to South Sudan Football Association official Facebook page, the match was played at Juba Stadium in Juba, South Sudan, with Egypt taking control of the second round Group B encounter after scoring once in the first half and four times after the break.

Mostafa Zico opened the scoring for Egypt in the 36th minute, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

Egypt continued to dominate after the restart, with Omar Marmoush doubling their advantage in the 49th minute.

Ibrahim Adel then added Egypt’s third goal in the 75th minute as South Sudan struggled to contain the visitors’ attacking pressure.

Marmoush completed his brace in the 83rd minute to make it 4-0 before substitute Hamza Abdelkarim added the fifth goal in stoppage time.

The victory gives Egypt three points from the match and significantly improves their goal difference in Group B.

South Sudan, meanwhile, remain without a point after losing their opening two matches in the qualifying campaign.

The Bright Stars began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Malawi at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe before suffering another heavy loss against Egypt.

Egypt had opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Angola, meaning Tuesday’s victory was their first three points of the qualifiers.

The Group B qualifying pool consists of Egypt, Malawi, Angola and South Sudan, with the teams battling for places at the 2027 AFCON finals.

The 2027 AFCON finals will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.