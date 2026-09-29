Zambia beat Togo to revive AFCON 2027 qualifiers

NDOLA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia revived their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Togo at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Monday evening.

Albert Kangwanda was the hero, scoring the only goal after just 3 minutes with a powerful strike inside the box to give the Chipolopolo Boys their first three points in Group I.

The win comes as a huge relief for interim head coach George ‘Chicken’ Lwandamina, whose side had opened the qualifiers with a disappointing 3-1 defeat away to Algeria in Tizi Ouzou last Friday. Togo had arrived in Ndola full of confidence after beating Burundi 1-0.

Lwandamina made two bold changes to his starting XI. Patson Daka and Joseph Liteta dropped to the bench, replaced by Obinno Chisala and David Simukonda.

Willard Mwanza kept his place between the sticks despite criticism after the Algeria game, while Kingstone Mutandwa led the attack alongside captain Fashion Sakala.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) confirmed the final result on its official Facebook page, praising the team’s response at home.

The match was not without drama. Play was halted in the 21st minute due to a power failure, with floodlights going off at the stadium. The stoppage lasted for 18 minutes before officials restored power and resumed play in the 39th minute.

Zambia dominated the first half and could have doubled the lead, with Mutandwa missing two clear chances in the 15th and 19th minutes. Mathews Banda was booked for a high elbow on Karim Dermane just before halftime.

In the second half, Zambia were forced into an early change when Miguel Chaiwa went off injured for Owen Tembo in the 53rd minute. FAZ’s official lineup had listed Sakala, Dominic Chanda, Kangwanda, Chaiwa, David Hamansenya, Mwanza, Mutandwa, Chisala, Simukonda, Banda and Ricky Chanda as starters.

The result leaves Group I wide open. Algeria and Togo had started Matchday 2 on three points each. Zambia’s victory puts them level on three points and back in contention for a place at the 2027 finals, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania under the PAMOJA banner.

Zambia will now look to build momentum when qualifiers resume in March.