RSA mass shooting claims 11 lives, injures 3

KWAZULU NATAL-(MaraviPost)-Eleven people have been shot dead and three others wounded in a late-night mass shooting in KwaZulu-Natal.

The attack happened in the Ziko area of KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, on Tuesday night, 22 September 2026.

According to police, 14 people – 13 men and a woman believed to have been pregnant – were inside a house when three armed men stormed in and opened fire.

Ten people died at the scene. The four survivors were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, but one later died, bringing the death toll to eleven.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said preliminary investigations show that some of the victims had previously come to the attention of Crime Intelligence for alleged involvement in illegal activities.

He said no further details could be released at this stage as investigations are still underway.

The motive for the killings has not yet been established, although police have not ruled out a possible feud between rival groups.

It is also alleged that the gunmen set alight a vehicle belonging to one of the victims before fleeing the scene.

A manhunt has been launched for the three suspects.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released in due course.

Below is the statement by the South African Police Service

[POLICE LAUNCH A MANHUNT AFTER ELEVEN PEOPLE WERE SHOT AND KILLED ON KWAMAKHUTHA]

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly shot and killed eleven people and injured three others during a shooting incident which happened at Ziko area in KwaMakhutha on Tuesday night, 22 September 2026.

Information available at this stage suggests that thirteen men and one woman, who is believed to be pregnant, were reportedly having a party inside a house when three men arrived and opened fire on them. Ten victims, including the woman, died at the scene and four where taken to hospital were one of them succumbed to gunshot injuries.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that some of the victims were on Crime Intelligence’ radar in connection with illegal activities which police cannot divulge at the moment to protect investigations which have been launched.

Although the motive of the shooting cannot be confirmed yet, feud between rival groupings cannot be ruled out.