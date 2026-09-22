Zimbabwe Constitutional Court postpones challenge to Mnangagwa term extension

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court has indefinitely postponed a case challenging a constitutional amendment that extends President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s time in office.

The matter, brought by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), was due to be heard on Wednesday, 23 September 2026.

No new date has been set.

The MDC said it had not been given a reason for the postponement.

The legal action targets Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3 (CAA3), formerly known as Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3). The amendment, passed by parliament, effectively extends the presidential term and has been at the centre of political tension in Zimbabwe.

The opposition argues it is unconstitutional and was pushed through without proper public consultation.

In a statement issued on Monday, MDC Information Secretary Lloyd Damba said the party’s legal team had been prepared to argue its case.

Damba said the party was still waiting for formal communication from the Registrar of the Constitutional Court on why the hearing was called off.

The postponement follows claims by the opposition that its officials have faced intimidation in the days leading up to the court date.

According to the MDC, authorities accused its members of mobilizing citizens to attend what is a public court hearing, leading to what the party described as threats and harassment.

In his statement, Damba said:

“Our legal team was ready. Our structures were ready. The people were ready to come and witness the defence of the Constitution.”

He added that the party had instructed its lawyers to urgently seek clarity from the court and to demand a new hearing date.

“Zimbabweans must not be denied their day in court,” he said.

The MDC has described the postponement as an attempt to prevent judicial scrutiny of the amendment and to deny citizens access to justice.

The Constitutional Court is Zimbabwe’s highest court on constitutional matters, and its ruling on CAA3 is expected to have major implications for the country’s 2028 general elections and the future of presidential term limits.

The court had not issued a public statement on the postponement by the time of publication.