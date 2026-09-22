Supreme court closes dow MK5bn Norman Chisale’ asset case

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Supreme Court on Tuesday September 22,2026,brought to an end the long-running K5 billion asset case involving Deputy Minister of Homeland Security Norman Chisale, ruling that the High Court erred when it rejected an agreement between Chisale and the State to discontinue the proceedings.

Supreme Court Judge Dingiswayo Madise said the High Court should not have refused to accept the position taken by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Fostino Maele to end the case, arguing that the law does not prescribe how parties should resolve such a disagreement.

Justice Madise further held that it is not the role of the court to compel the DPP to continue prosecuting a case that the prosecution decided should come to an end.

The case originates from allegations that Chisale unlawfully acquired money and property worth more than MK5 billion.

During the period covered by the allegations, Chisale was serving as a presidential security aide and was earning a monthly salary of not more than MK1.2 million.

The State seized assets linked to Chisale and sought to have them forfeited, including assets valued at about MK1.7 billion, 21 properties and dozens of motor vehicles.

The DPP initially told the High Court that the State reached an agreement with Chisale to bring the case to an end.

However, the High Court rejected the agreement, saying there was no law allowing a criminal case to be discontinued simply because the parties agreed to do so.

Chisale subsequently appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

In overturning the High Court’s position, Justice Madise said the lower court has no basis for rejecting the agreement and should not force the DPP to proceed with a prosecution that the office had decided should be discontinued.

The State’s preservation order lists 86 motor vehicles, 63 of which identifies Norman P. Chisale as the importer.

The vehicles include 48 Toyota models such as Prado, Noah, RunX, Vitz, Crown, Fielder, Alphard, Sienta, Ipsum, Harrier, Raum, Voxy, Land Cruiser, Hiace and Coaster.

The list also include Mercedes-Benz vehicles, a BMW X5, Nissan vehicles, Range Rover, Land Rover, Jeep, Audi, Volkswagen, Ford, Chrysler, Tata, Isuzu and an Eicher truck.

In July 2025, a Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) witness told the High Court that Chisale purchased 63 vehicles between 2017 and 2019 at a combined value of MK407 million.