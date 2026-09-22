Malawi’s Junior Flames need seven-goal win

MAPUTO-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Under-20 National Team, the Junior Flames, need to score at least seven goals without conceding against Comoros to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the 2027 AFCON Under-20 qualifiers alive on tomorrow’s game.

According to COSAFA rules shared on the official COSAFA media WhatsApp platform, the Junior Flames can only qualify through the best runners-up route after losing 2-0 to Zambia in their opening Group C match.

The qualification format provides a place in the semi-finals for the three group winners, with the remaining position going to the best runner-up across the three groups.

Malawi’s defeat to Zambia has therefore left the team needing a big result in its final group match to strengthen its chances of finishing among the best runners up.

Their task became more difficult on Tuesday after hosts Mozambique thrashed Mauritius 5-0 to move to six points.

The victory also lifted Mozambique’s goal difference to +7, giving the hosts a significant advantage over Malawi in the race for the best-runner-up position.

Malawi currently have a goal difference of only +1, meaning the Junior Flames need to dramatically improve their goal difference against Comoros.

Angola are also involved in the qualification race and currently have a goal difference of +2.

The Angolans will play their final group match against Lesotho, with the outcome also having a bearing on the best-runner-up calculations.

The Junior Flames need to score heavily while maintaining a clean sheet if they are to push their goal difference into a position that could keep them in contention.

A seven-goal victory would take Malawi’s goal difference to +8, provided the team does not concede, potentially putting them ahead of Mozambique on goal difference.

However, qualification is not entirely in Malawi’s hands, as results from Angola’s final match and the other groups will also determine the best runner-up.

Speaking to the MaraviPost Sports Desk, Malawi Under-20 head coach Enos Chatama said his players understand the importance of the encounter and the need to score more goals.

Chatama said the players are aware of what is required as they seek to keep their campaign alive and progress to the semi-finals.

“The boys know the importance of the game we are going to play against Comoros and they know the importance of scoring more goals if we are to progress in this competition,” said Chatama.