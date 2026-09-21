Malawi’s Junior Flames whip Botswana in AFCON opener

…..Malawi 3-0 Botswana

MAPUTO-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Under-20 national football team has beaten Botswana in its second Group C match at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Maputo, Mozambique,on Monday afternoon.

The match was broadcast live on the COSAFA YouTube channel, with Malawi producing a dominant performance against Botswana to claim its first three points of the tournament after suffered the first game two zero to Zambia under 20.

Malawi started strongly and opened the scoring through Misheck Billiat in the 21st minute of first.

The Young Flames continued to create chances and were rewarded again in the third minute of added time in the first half when Clever Kalambo doubled their advantage.

Malawi went into the half-time break with a two-goal lead after controlling much of the opening 45 minutes.

After the restart, the Young Flames continued to dictate the game and created several opportunities to extend their lead.

Grant Chibalo eventually completed the scoring in the 91st minute, sealing a 3-0 victory for Malawi.

Speaking to MaraviPost Sports Desk after the match, Malawi Under-20 head coach Enos Chatama said the game was not easy despite the convincing victory.

Chatama said he was not satisfied with the result because Malawi created several chances and could have scored more than 10 goals.

Malawi will now face Comoros in its third Group C match on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 p.m.