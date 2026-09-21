Lusaka granny calls woman ‘baboon’ in court, threatens to beat her before magistrate

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-A 61-year-old woman from George Township in Lusaka was ordered to spend four nights in police custody after she turned a local court hearing into chaos, threatening to beat up her neighbour and calling her a baboon.

Alice Phiri, 61, had been sued before the Matero Local Court by her neighbour, Christine Zulu, 52, who is demanding compensation for defamation after Phiri allegedly branded her a witch.

But when the case was called on Tuesday, Phiri erupted.

According to court records, Phiri questioned why she had been summoned, insisting she had committed no offence and had no prior confrontation with Zulu despite being neighbours.

“Why have you brought me here? You think I have time for stupid things like standing here instead of making money? I can beat you before this same court.

“I will assault you until you start bleeding. You don’t know me and what I can do,” she shouted in the dock.

When court clerks attempted to caution her, Phiri raised her voice further, then stormed out of the dock toward Zulu in an attempt to assault her while hurling insults.

Court officials were forced to intervene. It took more than four clerks to overpower and handcuff Phiri after she resisted arrest.

Even in handcuffs, she continued to yell insults at the complainant, forcing Magistrate Lewis Mumba to halt proceedings.

Magistrate Mumba described Phiri as unruly and unremorseful, warning that if released she would likely harm the complainant.

“I have tried to calm you down several times and I have observed that you are unruly and not remorseful.

“I will send you to police custody for four days and I am certain that on Friday, you will come back here humble and we will conclude your matter,” the Magistrate ruled.

Phiri will remain in custody until Friday when the defamation matter is expected to resume.