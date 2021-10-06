Zambia’s Copper Queens Zambia in Yellow and Black Jersey

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Zambia Women’s football team,Copper Queens on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 beat Uganda by a goal to nil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium,in Port Elizabeth to book themselves a place in the semifinals.

Captain Grace Chanda scored for the Queens in the first half at 37th minute after an assist from Ochumba Oseke Lubanji who shot the ball past She-Cranes defence comprised of Nakubuuka Asia,Shadia Nankya,Viola Namuddu,and Chanda finished it into the net with ease.

Copper Queens Skipper was voted player of the match with Zambia qualifying to the semifinals from group C without losing any game.

They have collected nine points from three games scoring nine goals; thus against Uganda one nil,Three nil against Namibia and five nil against Eswatini. Their two goalkeepers Ngambo Musole and Catherine Musonda kept clean sheets in all the games.

Zambia meet Tanzania in the semis who have also collected nine points from the three games scoring eight goals. Coach for Zambia Florence Nkatya Mwila hailed her girls for a win,saying what was more important was the maximum points from the Uganda game. She acknowledged the Cranes gave them a tough game.

“We played Tanzania before,we know it is a good side, what is more important is to get prepared”, She added.

It was a beautiful game to watch as both teams displayed exciting game, with attackers from both sides knocking on others goal but the Zambian back four of Lushomo Mweemba,Elizabeth Mupeso,Ochumba Oseke Lubanjo and Margaret Belemu was tight hence Cranes failed to penetrate.

The win for Zambia has also helped the Malawi’s scorchers to qualify into the semifinals as the groups’ best runners up, they meet South Africa,a repeat fixture of the 2020 tournament which Scorchers lost by six goals to two.

In this year’s group A opening game South Africa defeated MaCNelbert Kadzuwa’s girls by two goals to one.

Malawi was in the similar scenario with that of the 2018 tournament where they were hoping Zambia to beat Botswana for them to qualify to the next stage,but the Copper Queens lost that match and the Scorchers were sent back home.