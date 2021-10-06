Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR) Football Club

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR) Football Club on Sunday, October 3 ,2021 outsmarted the Mchinji based side Simbi FC in Aubrey Dimba MK2.5 million Football Bonanza.

The students defeated the Tembwe based farmers by two goals to one to qualify into the quarterfinals of the Bonanza.Victor Kafula scored the consolation goal for Simbi FC while Chikumbutso Banda and Innocent Makawano scored for LUARNAR in 12th minute and 37th minute respectively.

It was a game of halves as LUARNAR dominated the play in the first half while Simbi FC came harder in the second half,but it was a good game to watch as both teams displayed passing and supporting football.

Patrick Mbappe Gustavo from LUARNAR was later voted man of the match and walk away with MK10,000.

Milius Jegwe the students head coach hailed his boys for the win over Simbi FC and acknowledged they met a good side.

Jegwe said the Bonanza will going to help them to build a very good and strong side that can play entertaining and exciting football in readiness for MK5 million Nyasa Capital Finance regional cup which is a head.

Kamuzu Barracks Reserve already qualified to the quarterfinals after knocking out Embangweni Medicals while the game between Mchinji Boma Strikers and Panthers was rescheduled after it ended three all in regulation time and kicks from the spot had to differentiate the two teams,during this period both teams scored three kick and missed two respectively, and failed to take the deciders because of the darkness which had engulfed the Aubrey Dimba ground hence rescheduling it to a later date.

Aubrey Dimba who is Sponsoring the Bonanza said,he is happy that his dreams are now coming true as Mchinji people are now able to enjoy beautiful game of football played at their own area.He said,the target is to see the players to be playing in the elite league and national teams from his leagues.

The winner of the Bonanza will pocket MK1 million while the runners-up will walk away with MK500,000,third MK250,000 while the fourth will get MK150,000.Best player of the tournament will get MK20,00