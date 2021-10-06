By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) says will lay off close to 500 staff members and implement a turn-around strategy if it is to become a profit making organisation.

MPC Board Chairperson Noel Mkulichi says the corporation needs US$51 million (MK42 billion) to implement the strategy.

MPC management appeared before the parliamentary committee on Media, Information and Communication where they have indicated that the corporation sits on a MK10 billion debt.

MPC officials say the organisation is overstaffed and needs to downsize its staff from the current 804 to 310.