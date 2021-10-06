Four Malawi’s suspected criminals arrested in Lilongwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police Service at Lingadzi station in the capital Lilongwe are keeping in custody Felix Meke and three others for allegedly stealing property worthy Millions of Kwcha, contrary to section 278 of the penal code.

Lingadzi Police Station publicist Salomy Zgambo told The Maravi Post that the offence occurred between 2020 and September 2021 in areas 10, 11 and 14 where property worthy MK7.6 Million were stolen.

Zgambo disclosed that the suspect Meke and his co-accused persons have been working with Eagle air conditioning and engineering company since 2018.

“In 2020, they were assigned to fix air-conditioners in the said areas. But instead of fixing new equipment, they were repairing old materials and sell the new ones.

“On September 27, 2021, a certain company in Mangochi lodged a complaint to the owner of the company that the four didnot fix the new air conditioner but they repaired the old one. This made the owner of the company to start following up in the places where the suspects were assigned to work. He discovered that all materials were old ones,” she said.

Zgambo added, ” Police followed up the issue and investigations revealed that Meke and his friends have been removing air-conditioner accessories like compressors and coper pipes at area 10 Sana supermarket, European Union and embassy residences. All valued to Seven million and six hundred thousand kwacha (K7,6000,000:00).

“Police have managed to recover some of the property and investigations are still underway to recover the remaining property”.

Felix Meke, 41, hails from Mazengera Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mponela in Dowa, Hardwell Chidiwa, 38, hails from Nkhwangwa Village, T.A Malili in Lilongwe, Kelson Mpando, 35, hails from Sitima Village, T.A Mwambo, Zomba and Malekano Mayema, 47 who hails from Njati Village, T.A Mazengera in Lilongwe district.