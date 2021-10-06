LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 10 new COVID-19 cases, 221 new recoveries and two new deaths. Of the new cases, nine are locally transmitted: seven from Blantyre, and one each from Lilongwe and Zomba Districts while one imported case from Lilongwe District.

Two new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: one each from Blantyre and Lilongwe Districts. One new death was not vaccinated and the other one was fully vaccinated.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,629 cases including 2,286 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.71%). Of these cases, 2,649 are imported infections and 58,980 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 56,028 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 90.9%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 3,083.

In the past 24 hours, there were three new admissions in the treatment units (all new admissions are not vaccinated) while five cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 19 active cases are currently hospitalised (no cases in critical conditions): nine in Lilongwe, eight in Blantyre, and one each from Chiradzulu and Zomba Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 317 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 147 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 3.2% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 2.7%.

Cumulatively, 411,720 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,076,184 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 574,888 and 256,395 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 244,901 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,907 and 1,000 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 378 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 501,296 people are fully vaccinated.

I would like to commend all people who are continuing to practice COVID-19 preventive and containment behaviours, which has contributed to the reduction in the number of new COVID-19 infections, admissions and deaths that is being observed in our country in the past few weeks. This is very commendable and I would like to request each one of us to continue strictly adhering to the preventive and containment measures in order to reduce and suppress further the COVID-19 transmission.

The low numbers being reported should not be cause for anybody to lax and it has not just come by chance but through our collective efforts in the fight against the disease. While the numbers of new cases are low, the risk remains high as we still have over 3,000 active cases and we are still recording new cases on a daily basis.

In order to further suppress the COVID-19 infections in our country, everyone needs to practice all the preventive and containment measures.

Further to adherence to the preventive measures, those aged 18 years and above should ensure that they have received the COVID19 vaccine to reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19.

This is not the time to lower our guard, COVID-19 is still here as evidenced by the new confirmed cases being reported on daily basis.

Everyone needs to;

1. wash hands regularly with soap and water or use alcohol based sanitizer,

2. Always wear a mask when in public places as mask helps reduce the risk and masks are

only valuable when used correctly by covering your mouth and nose

3. Maintain physical distance of at least 1 metre between yourself and others

4. Avoid mass gatherings as any mass gathering has risks associated with it, outdoors isbetter than indoors – follow the allowable maximum limits for the gatherings (150 for indoors and 250 for outdoors) and importantly the venue should allow physical distancing of at least one meter between delegates and ensure adequate hand washing/sanitizing stations.

5. Practice cough and sneeze etiquette

6. Getting vaccinated for those that are aged 18 years and above

For COVID-19 Vaccination certificate queries please call toll free 929 or email eoc.health@mail.gov.mw or send WhatsApp message to +265887371288.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE