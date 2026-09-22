Escaped Vwaza Marsh Wildlife Reserve lion kills 30-year-old Mzimba man

MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)-A lion believed to have escaped from Vwaza Marsh Wildlife Reserve has killed a 30-year-old man, Clement Munthali, in the area of Senior Chief Mpherembe in Mzimba District.

Local media reports said Mzimba West legislator Ackim Kumwenda confirmed the incident, saying the lion had reportedly been attacking livestock in surrounding communities for about four days before the fatal attack.

Kumwenda said the lion attacked Munthali during the night, raising concerns among residents who are now living in fear of further attacks.

He has appealed to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) to deploy additional wildlife officers to intensify efforts to locate and capture the lion believed to have escaped from the protected area.

Kumwenda said authorities need to act urgently to prevent further loss of human life and protect communities living near the wildlife reserve.

He also reported that hyenas have killed more than 50 livestock animals in the area over the past four days, adding to concerns about human-wildlife conflict in the affected communities.

The legislator has called for increased wildlife patrols and a strengthened response to contain the animals and protect both residents and their livestock.

Authorities have yet to establish the exact number of lions involved in the reported attacks.