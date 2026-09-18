NBM plc, Akiba strengthen Tanzania-Malawi investment ties

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc, through its strategic investment in Akiba Commercial Bank (ACB) of Tanzania, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cross-border trade and investment between Malawi and Tanzania.

The two financial institutions participated in the Tanzania–Malawi Investment Forum held from September 7 to 9, 2026 at the TANTRADE grounds in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The forum brought together government officials, investors, business leaders, financial institutions, and other stakeholders from the two countries to explore opportunities to strengthen bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

Speaking during the forum, Akiba Acting Managing Director Wezi Mwazani said the Bank was pleased to participate in a platform that brings together government, businesses and the financial sector to unlock investment opportunities and create meaningful commercial partnerships.

“At Akiba Commercial Bank, we believe that economic growth accelerates when opportunities are connected to capital, markets and the right partnerships,” said Mwazani.

She said the forum’s success would ultimately depend on converting discussions and connections into tangible business opportunities.

“The true value of a forum such as this is realised when a conversation becomes a partnership, when a partnership becomes an investment, and when that investment creates jobs and contributes to economic growth,” she said.

NBM plc Head of Digital Banking Services Division William Kaunda said the Bank was keen to use its strategic investment in Akiba Commercial Bank to make cross-border business transactions more convenient, efficient and accessible for customers.

“As NBM plc, we recognise that businesses today are not confined by geographical borders. Our role is to ensure that as our customers explore opportunities in Tanzania and other markets, they have access to financial solutions that make it easier for them to trade, receive and make payments and manage their businesses across borders,” said Kaunda.

He said digital banking was increasingly becoming an important enabler of regional trade, particularly as businesses sought faster and more convenient ways of conducting transactions.

“Through our strategic investment in Akiba Commercial Bank, we see an opportunity to strengthen the connection between the two markets and provide businesses with the confidence that their banking needs can be supported as they grow,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda said NBM plc would continue investing in solutions and partnerships that respond to the evolving needs of businesses, while supporting the broader objective of increasing trade and investment between Malawi and Tanzania.

Akiba Commercial Bank is a subsidiary of NBM plc.