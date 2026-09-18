Bankers laud Mutharika’s sound economic reforms in year of his second return

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) has commended President Arthur Peter Mutharika for championing reforms that are steering the country’s economy in the right direction.

BAM President Philip Madinga made the remarks today at Kamuzu Palace after meeting with President Mutharika.

Madinga cited falling inflation—which dropped from 28.2% in August 2025 to 20.0% in August 2026—and a lower interest rate, which moved from 26.0% in August 2025 to 24.0% this August, as key indicators that the economy is moving in the right direction.

“We have commended the President because, since he returned to power, we have seen economic progress.

“Inflation is going down, and significant strides are being made toward economic recovery,” Madinga said.

In his remarks, Mutharika expressed enthusiasm that BAM is prepared to partner with the government in key sectors including tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, and mining.

“We had an extremely fruitful meeting. Crucially, we have agreed to work together to advance the country’s economy in key sectors such as agriculture, mining, and infrastructure development,” said.

The Malawi leader has intestified austerity measures to fix ailing economic.