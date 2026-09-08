The Clock Is Ticking: APM Must Purge His Cabinet and Build on His Economic Victory Over Chakwera

By Rick Dzida

As the October deadline looms, marking one full year since his return to power, President Arthur Peter Mutharika stands at a critical crossroads where executive hesitation means political suicide.

While the administration has successfully engineered a desperately needed economic turnaround—crushing the disastrous hyperinflation and severe fuel shortages that defined the Chakwera era—this hard-won financial victory is being aggressively sabotaged from within.

APM can no longer afford to shelter underperforming loyalists or ignore the growing rot of corruption within his own party ranks.

To secure his legacy and rescue the nation, the President must immediately cast off his administrative inertia, pick up the political axe, and execute a ruthless purge of his cabinet before the clock runs out on his mandate.

The Malawi Electoral Commission declared Peter Mutharika winner of the 2025 Malawian general election largely because citizens wanted relief from the severe financial hardship experienced under Lazarus Chakwera’s presidency.

A review of key economic areas shows distinct differences between the two administrations

During Chakwera’s reign, inflation peaked above 32% to 34%, which drastically drove up the cost of food and basic goods. In contrast, Mutharika maintained a historically lower inflation rate of 9% to 23% during his first term.

In his 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA), Mutharika noted that inflation, which stood at 28.7% in September 2025, is projected to fall below 21% through 2026.

Chakwera’s government faced severe foreign exchange shortages that left national reserves nearly empty and caused long, frustrating fuel lines nationwide. Since taking office, fuel shortages are easing, and power outages are shortening as noted by the Malawi Government.

Under Chakwera, heavy government borrowing pushed public debt past 80% of GDP. Historically, debt levels during Mutharika’s previous terms remained much lower, hovering around 47% of GDP. However, according to recent World Bank Group reports, the current administration inherited a system with public debt exceeding 90% of GDP.

Economic growth stayed very weak during Chakwera’s time in office, averaging below 2% to 3% each year. During Mutharika’s earlier years in power, the economy grew at a faster pace, averaging between 4% and 5% annually. In 2026, Mutharika announced a target to lift economic growth to 3.8% for the year and 4.9% by 2027.

To rebuild the economy, the Mutharika administration has rolled out concrete steps under its National Economic Recovery Plan (NERP).

The president has scaled back government spending by reducing the number of ministers and principal secretaries to reduce government expenditure according to official updates from the Malawi Government.

The administration has prioritized massive road rehabilitation, expanding domestic fuel storage, and launching long-term energy generation plans to clear structural bottlenecks.

Mutharika has deployed annual youth and women empowerment loans worth K100 million per constituency alongside mining sector reforms to guarantee Malawi benefits from its mineral wealth.

International financial institutions have expressed conditional optimism regarding Malawi’s current trajectory but emphasize that long-term recovery depends on strict structural reforms.

Following a staff visit to Lilongwe by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), negotiations are active for a new Extended Credit Facility (ECF) program to restore donor confidence. The IMF noted satisfactory early steps, praising overperformance in international reserves and an ongoing commitment to fiscal stabilization.

The World Bank: During high-level talks, the World Bank signaled readiness to deploy rapid-response financing instruments to cushion the economy. However, they warn that Malawi remains in external debt distress. Lenders stress that sustainable progress hinges on moving away from crisis management and sticking to strict fiscal discipline.

Voters expected Mutharika to show strong leadership after Chakwera’s weak decisions. However, APM has repeated old mistakes, such as leaving his vice president, Jane Ansah, out of major decisions. Shutting out the second-in-command weakens the government and breaks teamwork.

Corruption continues to grow despite promises to clean up the government. High-profile arrests like that of Collins Magalasi and the removal of Norman Chisale’s security contract happened early on, but other scandals persist. Worse, the current administration has dropped corruption cases against senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) figures like Chisale and Joseph Mwanamveka, raising doubts about real accountability.

Mutharika’s trips to South Africa for medical checks remain secretive. The public deserves honest updates about the president’s health to stop rumours and panic.

An expected cabinet reshuffle is coming, but many doubt that well-connected corrupt ministers will actually lose their jobs. Analysts see the promotion of Chimango Chirwa as a sign of bigger internal changes.

With regards to recommendations, President Mutharika’s is advised to remove all ministers linked to corruption or poor performance, regardless of party loyalty.

Secondly, publish regular updates on presidential medical visits.

Thirdly, involve the Vice President; bring Jane Ansah back into active government duties.

Thirdly, stop interfering in court cases and let the law work fairly for everyone

Ultimately, the Malawian populace did not vote for a passive spectator; they voted for a tested commander to steer the ship of state out of a historic storm.

President Mutharika possesses the policy roadmap and the historical economic advantage to completely transform Malawi, but these victories mean nothing if his administration remains paralyzed by internal corruption, executive secrecy, and political compromise.

The grace period is officially over. If APM does not aggressively cleanse his cabinet, re-engage his vice president, and transparently take absolute charge of the statehouse by the end of October, his second chance at the presidency will not be remembered as a triumphant rescue mission, but as a tragic, self-inflicted failure. The hammer must fall now.