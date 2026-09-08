HRCC raises questions over Malawi Parliament’s tobacco inquiry

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has called for order, mutual respect and constitutional coexistence between the Executive and Parliament following the Speaker’s media briefing held on September 2, 2026.

HRCC Board Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba and board member Desmond Mhango said matters raised by the Speaker were important and required resolution, but stressed that they must be handled within the framework of the law and parliamentary procedures.

The organisation said Section 49(1) of the Constitution defines Parliament as consisting of the National Assembly and the President as Head of State, arguing that the Executive and Parliament cannot be completely separated.

HRCC told the news conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 that while the Speaker might have good intentions in his media pronouncements, it believes parliamentary procedure and adherence to parliamentary order were compromised. It said the Speaker, although head of Parliament, cannot work in isolation from the Executive.

The organisation has therefore called for cordial relations between the Executive and Parliament, saying parliamentary business cannot effectively proceed without the Executive.

HRCC has also asked Parliament to provide clarity on the joint inquiries, starting with the precise mandate of each committee involved and why each participating committee has jurisdiction over the matters being investigated.

The organisation has questioned whether the composition of the joint committees is consistent with Rule 154, which provides requirements concerning participation in joint committee proceedings and wants Parliament to clarify which Members are participating and in what capacity.

HRCC has further asked Parliament to explain what powers the joint committees will exercise, citing Section 60(3) of the Constitution, which gives the National Assembly and its committees investigative and subpoena powers.

It has also called for clarity on the official parliamentary record of the inquiries, saying the public should be able to establish what the committees were constituted to investigate, who is participating, their terms of reference, powers, reporting timelines and to whom their findings will be addressed.

According to HRCC, parliamentary accountability cannot be separated from parliamentary procedure, saying Parliament must demonstrate strict adherence to its own constitutional framework if it expects other public institutions to comply with the law.

The organisation has also raised concerns about the chronology surrounding the proposed inquiry into a tobacco transaction, particularly a communication allegedly sent by the Speaker to SFFRFM on August 24, 2026, before the public announcement of the joint parliamentary inquiries on September 2.

HRCC said the difference in dates alone does not constitute evidence of procedural impropriety, but argued that the chronology becomes important if the August 24 communication communicated a substantive decision to initiate, direct or determine the scope of the proposed inquiry.

The organisation has further referred to allegations that a close family member of the Speaker, Tahir Suleman, served as Chief Executive Officer of East Bridge Tobacco Limited, a company reportedly connected to the transaction or circumstances under investigation.

HRCC stressed that the allegations concerning the alleged relationship and possible personal interest have not been established as facts, but said they were serious enough to warrant clarification because parliamentary investigations must not only be lawful but must also be seen to be impartial.

The organisation has therefore asked Parliament to clarify whether any direct or indirect material interest exists, whether any relationship with East Bridge Tobacco was disclosed and whether the Speaker participated in decisions concerning the establishment, scope or conduct of the inquiry.

HRCC said its questions do not amount to a finding that the Speaker acted improperly, but are intended to establish the factual and procedural chronology and determine whether safeguards against actual or perceived conflicts of interest were observed.

The organisation has urged Government to engage the Speaker and Parliament objectively to resolve its concerns, while calling on the Speaker to normalise processes involving petitions and committees and publicly address the alleged conflict of interest.

HRCC has also urged Parliament to investigate and hold public institutions accountable, but to do so transparently, lawfully and according to its own rules.

HRCC said a strong Parliament is essential to a strong democracy, but maintained that Parliament must also respect its own rules, adding that it stands ready to support efforts aimed at strengthening accountability and protecting public resources.