HRCC pens Parley on Chizuma’s leaked audio review

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 penned Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament to review the leaked audio of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma.

Addressing the news conference after delivering the letter to the committee, HRCC Leader, Robert Mkwezalamba said parliament has the oversight and legislative mandate of this country .

Mkwezalamba wants the national assembly to consider invoking relevant standing orders to clear Chizuma and put to rest all matters surrounding the leaked audio to guarantee full operation and independence of the Bureau.

He observes that PAC will give answers to the public regarding the other person who recorded the Chizuma and the motive behind the leaked audio.

HRCC it’s a grouping of 97 network members which has followed the inquiry report dissemination on the arrest of ACB chief.

Last week Chakwera spared Chizima from sacking after commission of Inquiry faulted her while firing Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Steven Kayuni over personal lawsuit on 2022 January the leaked audio.

