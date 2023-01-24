Nigeria’s Tems gets historic Oscar nomination

Nigerian singer, Tems has become the first Nigerian to be nominated for an Oscar award.

She is being nominated for her role in creating Rihanna’s song Lift Me Up from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The singer-songwriter has already been shortlisted for a Golden Globe and Grammy in recent months.

The Oscar nomination is the latest accolade for her. She is however being put up for the award for her writing this time round.

Tems worked on the song- along with Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson and Rihanna.

Her fans have been congratulating her on social media.

Source: Africafeeds.com