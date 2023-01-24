Bullets VP Haiya dares Tiya Somba on Sulom presidency

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It is no longer a hide and seek game, let it be known to nation that Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club Vice President Fleetwood Haiya will challenge the incumbent SULOM President Tiya Somba Banda in the forthcoming elective Annual General Meeting slated for February 25, 2023.

Haiya has unveiled his ambition to the general public when he dated journalists in the commercial City of Blantyre on Tuesday January 24, 2023 at the Amaryllis Hotel to brief and confirm about his stand ahead of the elections.

In his briefing, Haiya revealed his pillars as; Serving to the best interest of clubs, initiating and implementing SULOM strategic plans, setting up a professional and effective SULOM Secretariat, Realizing the full potential of Malawi elite football through commercialization and helping Super League clubs to achieve financial independence.

Haiya said, Malawi elite league has been characterized with numerous challenges which have consequently derailed its growth from an amateur to a professional league.

“It is evident that our league is devoid of effective organization and sound administration, lacks a clear roadmap, efficiency and commercial acumen hence clubs who are the owners and key beneficiaries of SULOM have not reaped the fruits of their efforts for the past decades”.

“For instance, Super League clubs are financially and economically unstable to the extent of hardly operating as viable sporting and business entities. These challenges are an open secret and it is sad that little has been done to address them”, narrates Haiya.

Clubs should benefit their efforts, Haiya

He added, the league is stagnated as it lacks a solid organizational culture, absence of a strategic planning and roadmap, absence of a fully-fledged Secretariat and feeble efforts towards commercialization.

He therefore said, it is not surprising that Malawi has the least developed and attractive league within SADC and in the continent at large.

Haiya has been part of the football administrators who has helped Nyasa Big Bullets FC to attain the achievement it is enjoying now through commercialization drive.

Meanwhile the nominations process has been opened for the affiliates to nominate their desired candidates in various posts.

However general Secretary post currently led by Williams Banda is the only one yet to be challenged.

