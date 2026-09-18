Zimbabwe’s fuels prices up twice in eight days

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwean motorists have been hit with another fuel price increase, the second in just over a week, as international oil market instability filters into local pumps.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) announced Thursday that the maximum price of diesel has jumped to US$2.08 per litre, up from US$1.95, while blended petrol is now US$2.06, up from US$1.99.

The new rates took effect on September 17.

In local currency, diesel now costs ZWG55.57 and petrol blend ZWG54.97.

The adjustment came only eight days after ZERA set its September prices on September 9, underscoring how quickly global pressures are being felt in the import-dependent country.

ZERA said it continues to track international developments and that government measures remain in place to cushion consumers.

“ZERA will maintain continuous monitoring and review, as Government interventions remain in place to mitigate the impact of global geopolitical developments on consumers,” the authority said.

The increase comes amid heightened volatility in world crude markets, driven by geopolitical flashpoints including the war in Iran and escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, which have raised concerns over crude supply and shipping routes.

Zimbabwe imports almost all its fuel, meaning any spike in international crude and refined product prices translates almost immediately into higher domestic costs.

ZERA said the latest prices apply to diesel and E20 blended petrol, with the mandatory national blending ratio remaining at E20.

It added that retailers are free to sell below the capped prices and must display their prices prominently in line with regulations.