‎Chikwawa Police on farmers’ livestock security alert

‎By Noel Chimwala

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Chikwawa Police has assured to provide maximum security to fight against livestock theft for the benefit of farmers in the Lower Shire districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje.

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‎Chikwawa Police Station, Officer in-Charge Brighton Mwase made assurance during an interface meeting with Shire Valley Livestock Association held at Chikwawa Police Station with an aim of addressing issues livestock theft within lower shire.

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‎”I assure you that my officers will properly investigate all livestock theft related cases so that any rustler will be brought to full justice for you to earn your sweat,” Mwase said.

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‎He further urged farmers to report cases of theft and any malpractice relating with livestock to Police so that they act swiftly on the matter.

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‎In his remarks, Chairperson for Shire Valley Livestock Association, Frank Bewu commended the Chikwawa OC for this commitment towards the security of their livestock.

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‎”We have been crying a lot over increase theft of our livestock and we hope that working with the police will help to fight and end livestock theft cases,” said Bewu.

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‎Bewu explained that they formed Shire Valley Livestock Association in 1993 which was fully registered in October 1997 with an aim of orienting farmers on how best they can to take care of their livestock for better output.

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‎Meanwhile, police is enforcing the bylaws that stipulate that no livestock trader will pass Kamuzu Bridge and Thabwa checkpoints beyond 6 pm if he or she doesn’t have livestock permit.

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