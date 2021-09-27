Chakwera lauds Abida Mia for MCP branding

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera who is also Malawi Congress Partry (MCP) leader over the weekend, lauded Chikwawa Nkombezi legislator Abida Sidik Mia for branding in the party in the lower-shire.

Chakwera commended Chikwawa Nkombezi constituents for genuinely supporting MCP’s growth in the region.

The Malawi leaders observed that the lowershire has demonstrated passionate support on Abida Mia hence his visit to the region.

Chakwera thanked the lower-shire residents for overwhelmingly voted for him during the 2020 presidential elections.

“I would like to sincerely lauds people of Nkombezi for support your late son Muhammad Sidik Mia that now you still supporting your lawmaker Abida Sidik Mia.I’m very grateful for your unwavering support for the MCP in the region,” lauds Chakwera.

MCP is fast becoming a dominant party in the lower Shire with the credit to Abida Mia for tirelessly selling MCP brand in the region.

Abida Mia is also deputy land minister in Chakwera’s Tonse administration.