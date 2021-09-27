Onani with questionable calendar

By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator for Dedza South Ishmael Onani has been accused of claiming catholic church project as his.

Dedza’ s Chiphwanya catholic Parish priest Father Ephraim Peter Madeya has taken to task the lawmaker Onani for being deceitful and disrespectful; for claiming the church’s project as his.

Fr. Madeya said that, Onani has produced calendars, on it there are pictures of Mwenje health centre which the church is constructing, but he is claiming to be the one implementing the project.

According to Fr. Madeya, Onani was queried by the church over his conduct, but he threatened to deal with father Madeya for interrogating him over the matter.

Onani refuted threatening the priest and saying he has never claimed the church’s project; but the calendar is simply showing projects being implemented in his constituency.