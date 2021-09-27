Blue Eagles

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Area 30 outfits Blue Eagles FC chances of survival in the elite league are now hanging by a thread after suffering a one nil defeat to Civil Service United at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

It was a must win game for Gerald Phiri Snr’s side but from the word go, they failed to control the game at the midfield and in the wings.

The strikers were left searching for the balls as they did not receive much needed supply from their wingers.

First half ended with the host dominating the possession though both teams failed to display beautiful game as it was all aerial balls.

Second half Phiri made some substitutions bringing in Maxwell Salambula,Kingsley Kuwali,Lazarus Nyemera and Jue Malidadi for Laurent Banda, Stuart Mbunge, Tonny Mbulu among others to bring life to his squad which lacked fire power upfront but did not bear any fruits.

Jaffalie Chande scored for the Servants at 75th minute, finishing the ball which he received from Muhammad Sulumba who won it from John Soko’s mistake.

After the match Gerald Phiri Snr, Eagles Coach, did not hide his disappointment with the performance of his boys. He added that Eagle’s defeat has reduced chances of their survival in the league.

“We have to encourage our boys to work hard against Wanderers and see what happens between Chitipa United and Redlions in Karonga”, Phiri lamented.

Civil Coach, Franco Ndawa, said the game was tough and that his boys did not play their game the whole first half,saying they displayed good game after they scored a goal.

” Well this season has been tough to Civil with the Covid-19 where sporting activities were suspended at some point and this really disturbed us. But we hope to come hard next season.”

Blue Eagles FC was supposed to win Sunday’s match against Civil to be assured of the survival,as they are tied up on points (29) with Chitipa United. They pray that Chitipa loses it’s final game against Redlions FC in Karonga, and them beat Wanderers or draw away in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Mighty Wanderers have won the Blantyre Derby in Superleague after almost eight seasons. Vincent Nyangulu scored for the Lali Lubani boys to defeat Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium. The win has taken them to position three with 51 points from 27 games.

Nyasa Big Bullets who are still leading the table with 56 points from 28 games and Silver Strikers FC on second with 55 can lose the championship to Wanderers if they continue with their poor run in the league.