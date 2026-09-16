Zambian police officer Daniel Banda commits suicide at Lusaka Headquarters

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-A senior Zambian police officer died on Monday evening after shooting himself inside the Zambia Police Service headquarters in Lusaka, police have confirmed.

The officer was identified as Daniel Banda, 53, an assistant superintendent attached to the Ballistics Unit, according to deputy public relations officer Timothy Malumo (pictured).

Malumo said Banda locked himself in his office around 17:00 yesterday while armed with an AK-47 rifle and a pistol, and told colleagues he intended to take his own life.

Diamond TV reports that police negotiators engaged with him for about three hours in an effort to de-escalate the situation, but the talks were unsuccessful.

At around 20:45, Banda used the pistol to shoot himself in the head, Malumo said.

His body was taken to the University Teaching Hospital mortuary, where a postmortem is expected to be carried out.

Police said investigations have been launched into the incident, and further details will be released in due course.

The death comes amid growing attention in Zambia to mental health support within the security services. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive.