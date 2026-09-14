SA students effect ‘citizen arrest’ after man allegedly kills girlfriend with hammer on campus

LIMPOPO-(MaraviPost)-University students in South Africa’s Limpopo Province arrested a man on Saturday night after he allegedly attacked and killed his girlfriend with a hammer on the campus of the University of Limpopo.

Police in Mankweng, in the Capricorn District, said they arrested the 44-year-old suspect following the incident on September 12, 2026.

The victim, a 37-year-old security officer at the university, later died in hospital.

According to police, the attack occurred at approximately 20:40 when the suspect, who is believed to have been in a relationship with the victim, went to the campus where she was on duty.

He allegedly struck her on the head with a hammer, leaving her seriously injured and bleeding.

After the assault, the suspect reportedly tried to flee in a vehicle. Witnessing students gave chase, forcing him to abandon the car and run on foot. The students caught him and handed him over to police officers who arrived at the scene.

Emergency personnel treated the woman at the scene and took her to Mankweng Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Charge upgraded to murder

The suspect was initially arrested on a charge of attempted murder. Police said that charge was changed to murder following the victim’s death.

The hammer believed to have been used in the attack was recovered. The motive has not been confirmed, but police said domestic violence is being investigated as a possible factor.

The man is expected to appear before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Monday, September 14, 2026.

Police praise student intervention

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers condemned the killing and called for stronger action against gender-based violence.

“This tragic incident is a painful reminder of the devastating consequences of violence against women,” Scheepers said. “We commend the swift response by our members and the assistance rendered by the students, which contributed to the apprehension of the suspect. The police will conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that justice takes its course.”

South Africa continues to record some of the highest rates of gender-based violence in the world. Authorities are urging the public to report incidents of domestic abuse early, before they escalate.

The University of Limpopo has not yet commented on the incident.