LIMPOPO-(MaraviPost)-Horrible! While a woman fights for her life in the intensive care unit, her family is horrified the man they allege almost killed her is walking free.

The 28-year-old from Thabaleshoba Village outside Mokopane, Limpopo, was beaten to a pulp and left for dead, naked on the street on September 21, 2021, allegedly by her boyfriend.

The suspect was released on bail, which has infuriated the family.

She was beaten with a rock, allegedly after she denied her boyfriend sex because he was drunk. He allegedly started assaulting her in their house, and continued outside after she fled through a window.

Her sister aged 37 said she feared the suspect would go to the hospital to finish her off.

A witness said she tried to calm the situation but ended up watching helplessly as the suspect allegedly became increasingly violent.

NPA spokeswoman Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi said the suspect was released on bail and would appear in court on November 3, 2021.

“The suspect is also prohibited from committing further offences or going to the village where the complainant resides.

“He was given bail on his second court appearance last week. The investigative officer was requested to get his profile so we can revoke bail, should it be found at a later stage that he has other cases,” Malabi-Dzangi said.