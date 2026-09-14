Hichilema names first four Ministers, warns new cabinet against corruption

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-President Hakainde Hichilema on Monday announced the first four members of his new Cabinet, signaling a focus on economic growth, public health and climate as he begins his second term.

However, it was a warning to the appointees that drew the most attention.

“Serve with humility, responsibility and hard work,” Hichilema told the ministers. “Every kwacha of public money must be properly accounted for. Those who veer away from the expected standards will be on their own.”

The remarks set the tone for what the President has billed as a delivery-focused administration under his “Grow Zambia” agenda.

The first four appointments

The initial Cabinet picks cover the core areas Hichilema says will drive growth and improve livelihoods:

Situmbeko Musokotwane — Minister of Finance

A veteran economist, Musokotwane returns to lead treasury. He will be tasked with managing debt, inflation and public spending as Zambia pushes to expand copper production and attract investment.

A veteran economist, Musokotwane returns to lead treasury. He will be tasked with managing debt, inflation and public spending as Zambia pushes to expand copper production and attract investment. Mulambo Haimbe — Minister of Foreign Affairs

The former Foreign Affairs Minister and legal expert will handle diplomacy, regional trade and efforts to position Zambia within the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The former Foreign Affairs Minister and legal expert will handle diplomacy, regional trade and efforts to position Zambia within the African Continental Free Trade Area. Roma Chilengi — Minister of Health

Former Director-General of the Zambia National Public Health Institute, Chilengi brings technical experience in disease control and health systems, key as the government aims to expand primary care.

Former Director-General of the Zambia National Public Health Institute, Chilengi brings technical experience in disease control and health systems, key as the government aims to expand primary care. Gilbert Siame — Minister of Green Economy and Environment

An academic and policy specialist, Siame will oversee climate policy, renewable energy and sustainable management of natural resources — a growing priority for donors and investors.

All four were among five technocrats Hichilema recently nominated to Parliament, making them eligible for ministerial office.

Why these portfolios first

The selection points to Hichilema’s immediate priorities for his second term: stabilize public finances, improve health delivery, strengthen foreign partnerships, and align growth with climate goals.

“Grow Zambia” is the administration’s flagship program, aimed at moving beyond economic stabilization toward job creation, lower household costs, and industrialization. Finance, health, foreign affairs and the green economy are central to delivering that.

More Cabinet appointments are expected in the coming days. Hichilema was still addressing the nation at the time of publication.

With Zambia holding some of the world’s largest copper and cobalt reserves, investors and development partners will be watching closely to see how the new team translates policy into results.

The swearing in ceremony came after the five took oat of Parliament:

FIVE NOMINATED MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT SWORN IN

Today, five nominated Members of Parliament have been sworn into office following the taking and subscribing of the Oath of Office in accordance with the Constitution of Zambia.

The five, Mulambo Haimbe, Noel Nkhoma, Dr Gilbert Siame, Dr Roma Chilengi and Mubita Anakoka, took the Oath of Office and pledged to uphold the Constitution and faithfully serve the Republic and the President of Zambia.

Here are the highlights:

✅During the swearing-in ceremony, the nominated Members pledged to serve the Republic and the President of Zambia, remain faithful and bear true allegiance to the President and the Republic of Zambia, and preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Zambia as by law established.

✅They further pledged not to directly or indirectly reveal or transmit any information or matter brought under their consideration or made known to them by reason of their office, except as may be required in the discharge of their duties or with the authority of the President.

✅The taking and subscribing of the Oath of Office signifies the completion of an important constitutional requirement by the five nominated Members as they prepare to undertake their responsibilities in Parliament.

✅The swearing-in exercise will continue for Members of Parliament to be nominated under the proportional representation system and those to be nominated by the President in accordance with the Constitution.

✅The exercise is being conducted pursuant to the 2025 amendments to the Constitution of Zambia, which provide for the President to nominate up to 11 Members of Parliament.

✅The amended Constitution further provides for proportional representation, comprising 20 women, 15 youths and five persons with disabilities.

✅The Speaker, Vice President and First Speaker will bring the total number of Parliamentarians to 280.