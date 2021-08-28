New Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema

Hakainde Hichilema took it to his Twitter yesterday and say as the Zambia CEO, he expects his CFO and team Cabinet) to dismantle public debt, enforce fiscal discipline, stop financial leakages, produce a progressive budget, and engage creditors transparently.

As Zambia's CEO, I expect my CFO and team to:



1. Dismantle public debt

2. Enforce fiscal discipline

3. Rebuild the fiscus

4. Drive decentralisation

5. Stop financial leakage

6. Produce a progressive budget

7. Engage creditors transparently

8. Foster economic development — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) August 27, 2021

This is a guy who understands what he is doing and knows what needs to get done to his country running.

The Zambian President has not disappointed by his cabinet choices so far unlike the duo of Lazarus chakwera and saulos Chilima

Our Minister of Finance, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, has a wealth of experience from being an advisor to the IMF, an advisor to President Mwanawasa, Secretary to the Treasury, deputy Bank of Zambia governor, among other relevant functions that will be valuable for his role. pic.twitter.com/h7LsCdLrJt — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) August 27, 2021

Malawians voiced anger after President Lazarus Chakwera unveiled a cabinet that they said was tainted by family ties.

Compare the duo of Lazarus Chakwera (the man with the fork tongue) and Saulos Chilima (who has been touring projects initiated by the previous government), blame the rubble and answering questions in Parliament as their biggest achievements.

To this day as Economic planning minister Saulos Klaus Chilima has not outlined the economic blueprint of this country.

We don’t know Lazarus “kadingus” Chakwera’s vision. They must come up with it so that we all buy into it.

Firing people and blaming others will not get the country running.

Holding numerous meetings at BICC , giving out interviews on international Networks and great speeches at funerals and numerous occasions in the SADC region will not change the countries fortunes.

We need a roadmap a blueprint and give it to the lying Gospel to sell it. The country will really be behind you.