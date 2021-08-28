New Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema

Zambia’s new president, Hakainde Hichilema, is turning the nation’s economic fortunes around barely a week into the job.

The southern African nation’s currency and dollar bonds have surged to become the world’s best performers since he was announced the winner of Aug. 12 elections.

His pick of economist Situmbeko Musokotwane as finance minister has gone down well with investors, as have his pronouncements that he’ll speedily conclude a financing deal with the International Monetary Fund and court foreign investment.

Our Minister of Finance, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, has a wealth of experience from being an advisor to the IMF, an advisor to President Mwanawasa, Secretary to the Treasury, deputy Bank of Zambia governor, among other relevant functions that will be valuable for his role. pic.twitter.com/h7LsCdLrJt — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) August 27, 2021

Zambia’s dollar bonds soared after Hichilema’s election victory

Zambians have grown used to bad news in recent years.

Production of copper, which accounts for more than 70% of export earnings, stagnated as the government clashed with mining companies. The kwacha currency depreciated from 5.10 to the dollar at the end of 2011 to a record low 22.68 this year. Annual inflation reached almost 25% in July, the highest level in nearly two decades.

The change in power has brightened the nation’s economic prospects, with investors optimistic that the new administration will drive a sustained recovery, and restructure almost $13 billion in external loans after securing IMF funding. While Hichilema had said he hopes to reach a deal with the fund by April, Musokotwane is targeting October.

Zambia’s kwacha has surged since Hakainde Hichilema won elections

“It’s night and day at the moment,” said Neville Mandimika, economist and fixed income strategist at FirstRand Bank Ltd. in Johannesburg. “The expectation has been completely raised.”

Hichilema, 59, studied economics in the U.K., served as the chief executive officer of an accounting firm and unsuccessfully ran for the presidency five times before finally winning this month. The late President Michael Sata, who’s party he dislodged from power, dubbed him “calculator boy” — a snipe at his economic jargon-laden speeches.

Source: Bloomberg