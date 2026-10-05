Malawi’s job crisis: Why education alone is no longer enough?

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) — Malawi’s growing graduate unemployment problem is exposing a deeper weakness in the country’s economic structure: producing more educated young people without creating enough productive jobs to absorb them.

Discussions at youth platforms such as the Youth Awake Conference have brought this contradiction into sharper focus, as thousands of graduates leave colleges and universities each year only to confront a labour market with limited formal employment opportunities.

According to Afrobarometer, more than half—53%—of Malawians aged 18 to 35 surveyed said they were not employed and were looking for work.

The same survey found that young people identified inadequate training, a mismatch between education and job requirements, and lack of experience among the major barriers to employment.

It also found that 61% preferred starting their own businesses, while young people ranked job creation and access to business loans among the government’s key priorities.

The figures matter because they challenge the traditional assumption that obtaining a university or college qualification automatically provides a pathway into stable employment.

For many Malawian graduates, the qualification is only the beginning of another struggle: finding an employer, raising capital to start a business, acquiring practical experience or entering an informal economy that may have little connection to their academic training.

The graduate paradox

Malawi is producing a more educated generation, but the economy is not transforming quickly enough to create corresponding opportunities.

Afrobarometer found that four in 10 young Malawians have secondary or post-secondary education, considerably higher than the proportions recorded among older generations. Yet only a small minority of young people reported having full-time or part-time employment.

This creates what can be described as the graduate paradox: educational attainment is increasing while access to decent employment remains severely constrained.

The problem, therefore, is not simply that young people lack qualifications.

It is that the economy lacks sufficient demand for their qualifications.

That distinction is critical for policymakers because it changes the solution.

If unemployment is treated primarily as a skills problem, government may respond by establishing more training programmes, workshops and entrepreneurship courses.

But if the central problem is the shortage of productive jobs, skills development alone will not be enough.

The skills mismatch is real—but only part of the problem

There is evidence that Malawi has a mismatch between what education and training institutions produce and what employers require.

The International Labour Organisation has previously identified skills mismatch, inadequate experience and limited labour-market opportunities as significant barriers facing young Malawians.

Its Work-Integrated Learning initiative in horticulture demonstrated how training conducted partly within workplaces can improve alignment between graduates and industry requirements.

This offers an important lesson.

A graduate who has spent several years studying theories of business management, agriculture, information technology or accounting may still struggle to convince an employer that they can perform practical tasks.

The answer is therefore not to weaken academic education.

Rather, universities and colleges need stronger connections with businesses, industries and value chains so that students acquire practical experience before graduation.

Internships should not be treated as optional additions to education.

They should become an integral part of the transition from classroom learning to employment.

The bigger problem is the shortage of jobs

However, blaming universities for unemployment would be misleading.

Research under the Malawi Priorities project by the National Planning Commission, African Institute for Development Policy and Copenhagen Consensus Center argues that the deeper problem is insufficient job creation resulting from limited structural transformation of the economy.

The research found that more than 40% of highly skilled young people work in jobs requiring low levels of skills, frequently in informal, self-employed or micro-enterprise activities with limited value addition.

This is more than unemployment.

It is underemployment and skills wastage.

A university graduate selling goods from a small roadside stall may technically be economically active.

But if that graduate’s education, capabilities and potential are not being used productively, the country is losing part of the economic value created through years of investment in education.

That is why Malawi must move beyond measuring how many young people are technically working.

The more important question is whether they are working productively, sustainably and at a level that matches their skills.

Entrepreneurship cannot be the only escape route

There is growing enthusiasm for entrepreneurship as an answer to graduate unemployment.

The Afrobarometer findings show that 61% of young Malawians prefer starting their own businesses.

That preference should be taken seriously.

But telling every unemployed graduate to become an entrepreneur without addressing access to finance, markets, electricity, infrastructure, technology and business development services risks transferring responsibility from the economy to the individual.

Entrepreneurship succeeds when businesses can survive and grow.

A young graduate cannot build a sustainable enterprise simply because they attended an entrepreneurship workshop.

They need affordable capital, reliable electricity, access to markets, digital infrastructure, appropriate regulation and customers with purchasing power.

This is where youth policy must move from training people to start businesses towards creating an environment in which businesses can actually grow.

The capital barrier

Access to finance remains another major obstacle.

A graduate may have an idea, technical skills and determination but lack the collateral required by conventional financial institutions.

This creates a particularly difficult situation for young people because they are often entering the economy without accumulated assets.

The solution should therefore include financing models specifically designed around the realities of young entrepreneurs.

Revolving funds, credit guarantees, affordable loans, business incubation and savings-based financing can complement existing government initiatives.

The Malawi Priorities research identifies a credit guarantee scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises as one possible intervention because improved access to finance can enable businesses to invest in productive inputs and hire workers.

The lesson is important: youth finance should not only help an individual survive; it should help businesses become employers.

From loans to productive enterprises

This distinction should shape the design of youth empowerment programmes.

A loan that enables a young person to open another small retail shop in an already saturated market may provide temporary income.

A loan that enables a graduate to establish an agro-processing enterprise, digital services company, renewable-energy business or manufacturing operation has greater potential to create additional employment.

That is why youth financing must be linked to sectors with genuine growth potential.

The objective should be to move young people from survivalist entrepreneurship towards productive entrepreneurship.

Industrialisation is the missing link

The strongest argument emerging from the evidence is that Malawi cannot solve graduate unemployment through education policy alone.

The country needs economic transformation.

The Malawi Priorities research identifies industrialisation and agricultural value addition as important avenues for expanding employment. It specifically highlights interventions such as poultry value-chain integration and credit guarantees for MSMEs as examples of approaches capable of generating employment and increasing economic value.

This means Malawi must ask a different question.

Instead of asking only, “How can we employ graduates?”, policymakers should ask, “What industries can we build that will need thousands of graduates?”

That shift changes everything.

Agriculture can create jobs beyond farming if Malawi invests in processing, packaging, logistics, storage, research, technology and export markets.

The digital economy can create opportunities in software development, digital marketing, financial technology, data services and online commerce.

Renewable energy can generate employment through installation, maintenance, manufacturing and distribution.

Manufacturing can create jobs while strengthening domestic supply chains.

Tourism can create employment in hospitality, transport, cultural industries and creative services.

These sectors provide the demand side of the employment equation.

Universities must become closer to industry

The responsibility also falls on higher education institutions.

Universities should increasingly measure success not only by the number of students graduating but also by what graduates are able to do after graduation.

Curricula should be reviewed in consultation with employers.

Industry placements should be expanded.

Students should have opportunities to operate real businesses before completing their studies.

Innovation hubs should provide spaces where students can test ideas, develop products and understand customers.

The objective should be to reduce the distance between graduation and productivity.

Malawi also needs better labour-market information

Another emerging challenge is the country’s fragmented labour-market information.

In April 2026, the ILO reported that Malawi was developing its first integrated Labour Market Information System to improve real-time labour-market data and strengthen evidence-based policy-making.

This is potentially significant.

Government cannot effectively plan education, skills development or employment programmes if it does not know which sectors are creating jobs, which skills employers need and where shortages are emerging.

Labour-market information should therefore influence university admissions, curriculum development, technical training and youth financing.

Training thousands of young people for occupations with little demand is not development planning.

It is delayed unemployment.

The policy test: jobs, not programmes

Malawi has no shortage of youth programmes.

The more difficult question is whether those programmes produce sustainable economic opportunities.

Every intervention should therefore be judged against measurable outcomes.

How many young people obtained decent employment?

How many businesses survived beyond two or three years?

How many jobs were created?

How many enterprises increased production?

How much private investment was mobilised?

How many graduates moved from informal survival activities into productive enterprises?

These indicators are more meaningful than simply counting the number of young people who attended training.

A three-part strategy

A realistic response to Malawi’s graduate unemployment crisis should therefore rest on three interconnected pillars.

First, reform skills development.

Universities, colleges and technical institutions should strengthen work-integrated learning, internships, apprenticeships and industry partnerships.

Second, reform youth finance.

Government and financial institutions should expand affordable financing, credit guarantees, incubation and revolving funds while linking financing to viable enterprises.

Third, expand the demand for labour.

Malawi must accelerate industrialisation, agricultural value addition, digital services, energy investment and other productive sectors capable of creating large numbers of decent jobs.

None of these pillars can succeed independently.

Skills without jobs produce frustrated graduates.

Loans without markets produce indebted entrepreneurs.

Industrialisation without skilled workers produces productivity constraints.

The three must therefore advance together.

The bigger national question

The graduate unemployment crisis is ultimately not just a youth problem.

It is an economic development problem.

Every unemployed graduate represents not only an individual facing financial hardship but also years of public and household investment in education that are not being converted into productive economic activity.

The cost is therefore borne by the entire country.

Malawi cannot afford an economy in which young people acquire qualifications only to spend years searching for work or competing for a small number of formal vacancies.

The country needs an economy capable of using the skills it is producing.

The central lesson from the evidence is clear: Malawi does not simply need more graduates, more loans or more training programmes.

It needs a stronger economic system that connects education, finance, enterprise, markets and industrialisation.

Until that connection is established, the graduate leaving college will continue to face the same uncomfortable question: after all these years of education, where is the job?

And that is the question Malawi’s economic policymakers must answer—not tomorrow, but now.