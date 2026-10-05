National Bank TESSAM Games’ Top 8 line-up complete

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Eight teams have been identified to compete in the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc TESSAM Games Top Eight Championship following their triumph in the regional games which concluded over the weekend.

According to the Tertiary Sports Association of Malawi (TESSAM), the eight teams qualified in each of the men’s football, women’s football and netball categories.

LUANAR-Bunda, Nalikule College of Education, Domasi College of Education, LUANAR-NRC, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS), Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), University of Malawi (UNIMA) and University of Livingstonia (UNILIA) have made the list in the men’s football category.

The women’s football line-up comprises LUANAR-City Campus, UNIMA, Domasi College of Education, LUANAR-NRC, Nalikule College of Education, KUHeS, MUST and Mzuzu University (MZUNI).

In netball, the qualified teams are Nalikule College of Education, LUANAR-City Campus, University of Lilongwe (UNILIL), KUHeS, Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), UNIMA, Domasi College of Education and UNILIA.

The championships are scheduled for October 17 and 18 with TESSAM expected to issue communication on fixtures, accommodation, transportation, technical regulations, accreditation and other logistical arrangements once the venue and final preparations are confirmed.

TESSAM General Secretary Henry Chiphaka said the association is pleased with the level of competition demonstrated during the regional qualifying stages.

“We commend all the participating institutions for their commitment, sportsmanship and competitive spirit throughout the qualifying stages. The quality of competition demonstrated across the regions reflect the growing standard and development of university and college sport in Malawi,” said Chiphaka.

Chiphaka also appreciated the support from NBM plc and other stakeholders for their continued partnership in developing and promoting tertiary sports in Malawi.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Mphepo-Hiwa said the bank is pleased to support a platform that gives students an opportunity to develop their sporting abilities while gaining valuable life skills.

“At NBM plc, we believe sport is an important part of young people’s development. It gives students a chance to grow their confidence, learn to work as a team, build discipline and develop leadership skills while also showcasing their talent.

Through our partnership with TESSAM, we are proud to support opportunities that help young people grow and contribute to the development of Malawi,” said Mphepo-Hiwa.

She said the Bank is looking forward to the national championships and encouraged all the qualified institutions to prepare well for the competition.