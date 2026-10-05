“Fuel shortage will not disrupt FDH Premiership”-SULOM

By Shaffie A Mtambo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) says this weekend’s football programme is expected to go ahead despite the country’s ongoing fuel shortage.

Speaking to MaraviPost Sports Desk, SULOM Vice General Secretary Donex Chilonga said the league has received assurance from the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) that the fuel shortage is expected to ease this week.

Chilonga said the assurance means there is currently no indication that any of the matches scheduled by SULOM for the weekend will be called off because of fuel challenges.

His remarks come at a time when Malawi is experiencing fuel shortages that have affected transport and the movement of people and vehicles across the country.

The development is particularly important for football, as teams often have to travel long distances to fulfil league fixtures.

The FDH Bank Premiership second round of the 2026/27 season is expected to kick off this weekend, with clubs preparing to return to competitive action.

SULOM’s confidence comes after the fuel situation already disrupted football activities at regional level last weekend.

Central Regional Football Association (CRFA) matches in the regional league failed to take place after some teams were unable to travel to their respective venues because of the fuel shortage.

The disruption highlighted the potential impact the fuel crisis could have on football competitions if the situation continues for an extended period.

In the Eastern Region, only three regional league matches were played last weekend as several teams also struggled to travel to their scheduled venues.

Eastern Regional Football Association General Secretary Elia Nyirongo said the association could be forced to suspend matches if the fuel shortage continues to affect teams.

Nyirongo said the situation is already having a significant impact on the running of the league, particularly because the association is working towards completing the competition by December 2026.

He said continued disruptions could make it difficult for the league to maintain its planned calendar and complete all outstanding fixtures on time.

The Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) meeting scheduled for Saturday October 3,2026,at Chiwembe, at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) offices, failed to take place due to the ongoing fuel shortage.

The development means the meeting has also been affected by the same fuel crisis that has disrupted football activities in the country.