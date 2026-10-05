Zimbabwean attorney Muleya faces R5.2m RAF fraud charge

By Lovemore Lubinda

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will oppose bail for a Zimbabwean attorney accused of defrauding the Road Accident Fund (RAF) of R5.2 million through fake claims.

Precious Muleya, who practised as Muleya Attorneys in the former KuGompo area, made a brief appearance in the KuGompo Magistrates’ Court.

The case was postponed to 09 October 2026 for a formal bail application, NPA Regional Spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said in a statement.

According to Tyali, Muleya had been evading arrest and was apprehended at OR Tambo International Airport on 30 September 2026.

She first appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court in Gauteng before the matter was transferred to the Eastern Cape.

The attorney faces a charge of fraud, alternatively theft, linked to claims allegedly submitted on behalf of at least 12 beneficiaries, Tyali said.

He said between 29 August 2019 and 19 February 2021, Muleya allegedly submitted inflated RAF claims on behalf of accident victims from KuGompo, Centane, Butterworth, KwaBhaca, Mdantsane, and Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal.

Investigations by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) found that the RAF paid out between R150,000 and R947,000 per claim based on alleged false information, according to Tyali.

He said several claimants were allegedly never assessed or treated by the medical professionals whose invoices and medico-legal reports were submitted. Those reports are alleged to have been forged to induce the RAF to make payments.

Tyali said the NPA remains committed to tackling commercial crime and protecting public funds.