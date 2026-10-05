PRSM awards FCB’s Mwathengere with PR Practitioner of the year

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) at the weekend recognised First Capital Bank (FCB) Corporate Communications Manager Memory Mwathengere with the 2026 Best PR practitioner award in the corporate category.

Mwathengere was awarded during the society’s annual lake conference and 10-year anniversary in Salima and edged out fellow women contenders, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Mphepo-Hiwa and Airtel Malawi Head of Brand and Communications Norah Chavula.

In an interview yesterday, Mwathengere said she was elated with the recognition by the PR body.

“I am deeply honoured to be named the 2026 PR Professional of the Year in the Corporate Category by the Public Relations Society of Malawi. This is not just a personal milestone, but a win for First Capital Bank and a reflection of the value we place on strategic communication and building a strong, trusted brand. I am grateful for the recognition and encouraged to keep learning, growing and contributing to the profession,” said Mwathengere.

Presenting the award, one of the judges at the event, Dr George Mindano said Mwathengere demonstrated exceptional ability to align communication with business objectives, deliver measurable impact, strengthen brand value and contribute to the overall success and sustainability of her organization.

He said the awardee has demonstrated how strategic public relations can deliver tangible business value adding that over the past year, the awardee has consistently connected communications to customer acquisition, digital adoption, brand positioning, client engagement and institutional trust.

“From leading the communication strategy for a well-known nationwide campaign to positioning their institution before international investors, the awardee has used integrated, data-driven communication to generate measurable reach, engagement and business outcomes. The awardee’s work has also strengthened client relationships through premium experiences and enhanced the institution’s corporate reputation through strategic media and stakeholder engagement.”

“Through her creativity, measurable performance and a strong understanding of the Bank’s business priorities, she has demonstrated that modern corporate PR is not simply about visibility but also building brands, creating value, strengthening relationships and contributing to sustainable business growth,” said Mindano.

Mwathengere won the award through FCB digital promotion dubbed ‘Chinthuchi Tatenga’ which had a grand prize is MK10 million to encourage the use of the bank’s digital and mobile banking services.