PRSM marks 10-year milestone, celebrates PR Day

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) is set to host a double-milestone celebration this week, marking its 10th anniversary alongside the global observance of World PR Day on Thursday, 16th July 2026, at the Silver Club in Lilongwe.



​This year’s national commemoration anchors on the theme, ‘Trust Under Pressure: Balancing AI, Authenticity, and Reputation in a Digitally Scrutinised World’, addressing how automated tools and instant information flows are forcing a massive shift in how brands protect public credibility.



Highlighting the pressure technology exerts on modern communication, PRSM President Rachel Kalera-Mhango said: “AI can generate content in seconds, but it cannot manufacture trust. Information now moves at a velocity that can build or break a reputation in moments. Our role as communicators has shifted from merely managing information to defending organizational integrity in an era of unprecedented public scepticism.”



​The event has drawn high-profile corporate backing from the Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) MAGLA Director General Muchanankhwaye Mpuluka, who will be the Guest of Honour, emphasized the importance of transparency.

“As the regulatory authority entrusted with ensuring fairness, transparency, and integrity within Malawi’s gaming industry, MAGLA recognizes that public trust is our most valuable currency. Therefore, sponsoring World PR Day and celebrating PRSM’s remarkable 10-year journey is a natural alignment for us,” said Mpuluka.



​PRSM’s growth over the last decade mirrors the rising strategic importance of the profession in Malawi.

What began as a small group of practitioners in 2016 has evolved into a robust professional body representing more than 300 elite practitioners across government, the private sector, academia, civil society, and international development partners.



​To anchor the celebrations in professional development, the Society will host a two-day itinerary starting with a PR and Strategic Communications Masterclass on Wednesday, 15th July, followed by the main World PR Day commemoration on Thursday.

First celebrated globally in 2020, World PR Day recognizes the indispensable role of public relations in building accountable communication pathways between institutions and the public.