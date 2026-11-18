VIENNA, Austria 18 November 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), in collaboration with BFA Global, funded by the Adaptation Fund’s Climate Innovation Accelerator (AFCIA), has selected 9 climate adaptation start-ups from 453 applications for the first Africa Ignite cohort under the Adaptation Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Innovation Facility (ASIF). Representing 8 African countries, the selected start-ups are developing climate adaptation solutions to strengthen the resilience of food and agriculture value chains. The selected start-up are early-stage climate adaptation enterprises operating primarily at Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) 3-4 and Business Readiness Levels (BRLs) 2-4, developing solutions that are ready for further validation and refinement through testing with intended users.

Over the course of the eight-week programme, participating founders will test and refine their solutions with intended users. Through weekly live sessions, specialist office hours, hands-on AI training and real world user testing, founders will strengthen their business models, gather evidence of user demand and adaptation impact, and prepare their start-ups for the next stage of development such as preparing for key commercial milestones, including securing their first customers, expanding their user base, attracting investment, and scaling market-ready climate adaptation solutions. Ignite is led by BFA Global, with UNIDO leading ASIF’s ecosystem and learning component.

Responding to climate pressure across food and agriculture

Climate change is placing growing pressure on food and agriculture value chains across Africa. Smallholder farmers are often among the first and hardest hit by drought, erratic rainfall, flooding and other climate-related shocks, with limited capacity to absorb the consequences of a failed season.

The start-ups selected for Ignite Africa are developing practical solutions to help farmers, agribusinesses, and food systems respond to these challenges. Their solutions are tailored to local agricultural contexts, supporting farmers, cooperatives, processors, and agribusinesses across sectors. While operating in different countries and sectors, all cohort members are tackling climate-related risks that affect agricultural productivity, food security and rural livelihoods across Africa.

“Climate adaptation is most effective when innovation is matched by proven impact. Through ASIF Ignite Africa, UNIDO is empowering entrepreneurs to develop and strengthen climate adaptation solutions that build more resilient food and agriculture systems across Africa. The remarkable diversity and quality of this first cohort demonstrate the ingenuity of African innovators and their ability to transform climate challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth and resilience.” Alois Mhlanga, Director of Climate Innovation and Montreal Protocol, UNIDO

Ignite is designed for early-stage start-ups that have developed a functional prototype but have not yet validated it with their intended users. The programme offers a structured pathway through which founders can test key assumptions, collect evidence, and refine their solutions. By the end of the programme, founders are expected to have stronger evidence of user demand and adaptation impact, a refined business model, and a clearer roadmap for the next stage of their business development.

“Every founder in this cohort has a working prototype. The next step is often the hardest: putting it in front of a cassava farmer, a coffee cooperative or a poultry producer and learning what they will use and pay for. Our role is to make that step faster and less risky, with weekly sessions, specialists on hand, and candid feedback. We expect founders to leave Ignite clear on who they are building for, with sharper business models and the evidence partners and investors look for.” Rasima Swarup, ASIF Lead at BFA Global

A diverse cohort addressing climate risks across the value chain

The cohort brings together start-ups from Angola, Benin, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. 55.6% are founded or co-founded by women, while 77.8% have a woman in a leadership position. In 5 of the 9 start-ups, founders described women as the majority of their current or intended users.

Collectively, the start-ups address climate and agriculture advisory, water management and irrigation, food safety and traceability, agricultural finance, livestock feed, post-harvest processing, land-use risk assessment and waste-to-energy solutions. Their work responds to challenges including drought, erratic rainfall, water scarcity, food safety risks, post-harvest losses, climate-related disruption to agricultural production and limited access to appropriate financing.

Alison Filler, Founder of Sapio Labs and one of the ASIF Ignite Africa Selection Committee members, remarked: “I was particularly impressed by the diversity of solutions presented, from innovative material inputs and data infrastructure to new approaches to overcoming financing barriers. The applications demonstrated that climate adaptation and business resilience require innovation across multiple parts of the value chain. Initiatives such as ASIF Ignite play an important role in helping these promising solutions develop, validate their business models and scale their impact.”

Meet ASIF Ignite Africa Cohort 1

ALLO VETO | Benin

ALLO VETO is building ALLO NUTRI, a tool that formulates affordable and nutritionally balanced poultry feed using locally available ingredients. The solution helps farmers adjust feed formulations when drought and unpredictable rainfall disrupt conventional ingredient supplies.

Eco Biogas | Angola

EcoBioGás produces locally manufactured biodigesters that convert agricultural and organic waste into biogas and biofertilizer for small and medium-sized farms.

GeoVLUP Adaptation Services | Tanzania

GeoVLUP Adaptation Services is developing TerraClime Passport, which translates farm coordinates, climate stresses and land-use information into practical guidance for coffee farmers, cooperatives and buyers.

Ghala Circular Solutions | Uganda

Ghala creates a regenerative capital basket for Ugandan agri-producers through a circular savings model that unlocks gradual financing for inputs, productive equipment and climate-resilient technologies.

Global Vision Impact | Zimbabwe

Global Vision Impact is working on a household-owned system that captures runoff, stores water underground and distributes it using solar power. The Resilience 40 solution aims to improve household water security during prolonged dry periods.

Kilimora | Kenya

Kilimora is a technology company providing digital infrastructure for climate resilient agriculture and pastoralist livelihoods through cooperatives. Its AgriKonnekt platform combines satellite data, field observations and IoT technologies to deliver localised intelligence, weather updates and digital monitoring of agricultural and climate outcomes.

Linkbridge | Zambia

LinkBridge is designing shared solar-powered irrigation infrastructure for clusters of smallholder farmers, combining shared access to water with smart Internet of Things (IoT) technology and USSD based controls. At the touch of a button, farmers can remotely manage water distribution, ensuring water reaches the right fields when needed. The platform also strengthens farmers’ connections to agricultural markets.

MTENGO wa Mizu | Malawi

MTENGO wa MIZU is building MT-TRACE, an offline-first digital traceability and food safety system for smallholder value chains in Malawi. The system records every stage from planting, harvesting and packaging through storage and transport, with photo and video evidence at each step. At each stage it applies HACCP-based checks for biological hazards such as aflatoxin and mould in maize and groundnuts, chemical hazards such as pesticide residues, and physical hazards such as foreign material and packaging failures, and it records any non-conformity together with the corrective action taken. Cooperatives and buyers receive a QR-code record of each batch’s origin and food safety compliance.

North Coast Innovators | Kenya

North Coast Innovators supports cassava farmers in Kenya through an integrated model that combines farmer training, aggregation, solar drying and milling to produce value-added food products. Its approach helps reduce post-harvest losses caused by drought and unpredictable rainfall while strengthening farmer incomes and resilience to climate-related shocks.

What comes next

The selected start-ups began their ASIF Ignite journey with an orientation session on 11 November 2026. Core programme activities will continue through November, pause during December, and resume in January 2027. The start-ups are expected to present the results of their user testing and programme journey at the Founder Showcase and Feedback Forum in late February 2027.

Applications are also open for ASIF Ignite Latin America and the Caribbean Cohort 1, which focuses on solutions for the water economy. The application deadline is 22 December 2026. Further information on ASIF and upcoming regional opportunities is available on the BFA Global ASIF website.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of UNIDO

About AFCIA

The Adaptation Fund Climate Innovation Accelerator (AFCIA) is a flagship programme of the Adaptation Fund supporting locally led innovation for climate change adaptation in developing countries. The Adaptation Fund finances concrete projects and programmes that help vulnerable communities in developing countries adapt to climate change, based on country needs, views and priorities. ASIF is implemented under the second phase of the Accelerator, AFCIA II, through which the Adaptation Fund supports the development and scaling of innovative adaptation solutions. Learn more at www.adaptation-fund.org I https://afcia-community.org/

About ASIF

The Adaptation Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Innovation Facility (ASIF) is UNIDO’s sub-program under the Adaptation Fund Climate Innovation Accelerator partnership. It is supported by the Adaptation Fund and implemented by UNIDO Climate Tech Innovation in collaboration with BFA Global. The facility supports small and medium-sized enterprises developing solutions to help climate-vulnerable communities adapt and thrive. Across its regional Ignite and Propel cohorts, ASIF aims to support more than 100 SMEs and strengthen the resilience of at least 70,000 climate-vulnerable people, at least half of whom are women

About UNIDO

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is the specialized agency of the United Nations with a unique mandate to promote and accelerate inclusive and sustainable industrial development. UNIDO functions as a global platform for knowledge and technology transfer, fostering partnerships, promoting and mobilizing investments in developing countries. UNIDO serves its 173 Member States through five complementary functions: technical cooperation, policy advice and statistical analysis, development of and compliance with norms and standards, convening, and partnership development. Learn more at www.unido.org

About BFA Global

BFA Global is an impact innovation firm that combines research, advisory, venture building, and investment expertise to build a more inclusive, equitable, and resilient future for underserved people and the planet. They partner with leading public, private and philanthropic organizations, global and local, to catalyze innovation ecosystems for impact across emerging markets. Learn more at www.bfaglobal.com

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