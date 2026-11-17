BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has welcomed the decision by the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) to allow companies and organisations to import diesel directly for their own use, describing it as an important step towards easing the country’s fuel supply challenges.

In a press release on Tuesday and signed by Executive Director John Kapito, CAMA said the decision was practical and long overdue, arguing that Malawi’s dependence on a few major fuel importers had contributed to persistent supply disruptions, long queues and difficulties for consumers.

The association said the development follows its earlier call for government to open up fuel importation to other players during a press conference held on October 18, 2026, when it proposed measures to improve fuel availability and reduce the country’s dependence on a limited number of suppliers.

CAMA said allowing companies to source their own diesel would particularly benefit businesses operating in mining, road construction, transportation, manufacturing, tobacco and sugar production, which require substantial quantities of fuel to sustain their operations.

According to the association, the arrangement would help minimise interruptions in business activities, ensure the continued movement of goods and services and protect employment opportunities.

The consumer rights body also believes the development could ease pressure on fuel filling stations by reducing competition for available supplies, thereby helping to shorten queues and gradually eliminate black-market fuel trading.

However, CAMA has urged MERA and government to ensure that importation licences are awarded to deserving companies and organisations based on clear criteria rather than political connections.

The association has further called for strict safety and quality-control measures, urging MERA to inspect private diesel storage facilities to ensure compliance with the required standards.

It has emphasised that companies importing diesel under the arrangement must use the fuel exclusively for their own operations and should not resell it at filling stations or on the black market.

CAMA has warned that any company found selling its privately imported diesel should have its licence revoked and face prosecution.

The association has also challenged MERA to publish the names of licensed companies, the quantities of diesel they are importing and the locations where the fuel will be stored to promote transparency and accountability.

While describing the arrangement as a temporary measure until the national fuel supply stabilises, CAMA has urged government to consider extending similar opportunities to individuals and small businesses interested in importing petrol through the same regulatory framework.

Kapito said the decision demonstrated the importance of allowing alternative solutions when existing systems fail to meet consumers’ needs, adding that the move could help restore fuel availability and ease the burden on ordinary Malawians.