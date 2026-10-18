Kapito calls for open fuel market

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) Executive Director John Kapito has urged the government to open up fuel imports to private players, saying the move could help ease persistent shortages and long queues at filling stations.

Kapito made the call during a press briefing in Blantyre on Sunday, where concerns were raised over the impact of fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortages on consumers, businesses and essential services.

He said the conflict involving Iran and the United States had worsened the fuel supply situation by disrupting international supply routes, making it difficult for countries to secure adequate supplies even when funds were available.

Kapito warned that Malawi’s current fuel importation arrangements might not be sufficient to meet demand, arguing that the government needed to consider alternative approaches to improve availability.

He said some motorists were spending entire days at filling stations or sleeping in queues in the hope of buying fuel, only to leave without being served.

According to Kapito, people and businesses with greater financial resources were better positioned to access the limited fuel available, leaving ordinary consumers facing additional challenges.

While acknowledging Malawi’s foreign exchange problems, he said the international situation had further complicated fuel procurement, making it necessary to explore alternative ways of bringing the commodity into the country.

Kapito cited Zambia as an example worth examining but cautioned that Malawi needed to consider its own economic circumstances before adopting similar measures.

He proposed allowing private companies and individuals with the financial capacity to import fuel and sell it through established filling stations, even if they charged higher prices, arguing that availability was a major concern.

Kapito warned that maintaining the existing system without introducing more suppliers and allowing greater flexibility in pricing could prolong the shortages and continue affecting consumers and businesses.

He also cited a previous sugar shortage in Malawi, when a one-kilogramme packet reportedly sold for K10,000 against its usual price of around K4,500, as an example of how scarcity can drive up the cost of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, gas distributor Mark Wheeler said the shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) had severely affected distributors, hotels, restaurants and other businesses that depend on the product for their daily operations.

Wheeler, who also spoke at the press briefing, said Blantyre had gone almost three months without a reliable gas supply, describing the situation as a serious concern for businesses and essential services.

He said hospitals were also affected because some relied on gas to cook meals for patients and operate incinerators used to dispose of medical waste, warning that disruptions could pose public health risks.

Wheeler called for the Liquid Petrolium Gag market to be opened to more importers, arguing that allowing market forces greater influence over prices, instead of relying on price controls by the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), could attract more suppliers. He stressed that availability was the immediate concern.

Precious Chimkande, Advocacy and Communication Officer for the Coordination Union for the Rehabilitation of the Environment, warned that gas shortages could push more households and businesses towards firewood and charcoal, increasing pressure on forests.He called for investment in renewable energy and diversification of Malawi’s energy sources to ensure reliable supplies and reduce dependence on a single source.