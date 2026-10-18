Apostle Kawinga graces Mulhako Wa Alomwe cultural festival: Supports with MK30m seat purchase

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Managing director of renowned business entity Creck Hardware is among dignitaries for today’s Mulhako Wa Alomwe at Chonde in Mulanje, where he has joined the Lomwe community in celebrating their culture, traditions and heritage.

His presence at the cultural gathering reflects his deep commitment towards promoting cultural preservation, community development and nation building.

During the fundraising held ahead of today’s main celebration, he supported Mulhako Wa Alomwe by purchasing seats worth MK30 million, demonstrating his dedication to preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Lomwe people for future generations.

Mulhako Wa Alomwe remains one of Malawi’s biggest cultural festivals, playing a key role in promoting unity, cultural pride and national cohesion.

Apostle Kawinga said culture is central to nation building and must be preserved and supported.

Creck Hardware is one of Malawi’s leading and fastest-growing hardware and construction materials suppliers, under the leadership of Apostle Clifford Kawinga.

The company has established itself as a trusted one-stop centre for quality building materials, including cement, iron sheets, timber, plumbing and electrical materials, paints, and general hardware products.